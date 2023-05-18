Oregon unemployment rate dips to 4% in April

The Oregon Employment Department reported the statewide unemployment rate dropped to 4% in April from 4.4% the previous month.

Oregon’s economy gained jobs again in April, when the statewide unemployment rate dropped from 4.4% the previous month to 4%.

The Oregon Employment Department reported that seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll jobs rose by 1,600, after a revised gain of 1,300 jobs in March. The largest gains were reported in other services, 1,700, and health care and social assistance, 900. The largest declines were in construction, 1,000, and manufacturing, 600.

