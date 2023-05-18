Oregon unemployment rate dips to 4% in April

Oregon’s economy gained jobs again in April, when the statewide unemployment rate dropped from 4.4% the previous month to 4%.
The Oregon Employment Department reported that seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll jobs rose by 1,600, after a revised gain of 1,300 jobs in March. The largest gains were reported in other services, 1,700, and health care and social assistance, 900. The largest declines were in construction, 1,000, and manufacturing, 600.
Together with leisure and hospitality — entertainment, restaurants, bars and lodging — the health care and social assistance sector has made gains but is not yet fully recovered from the economic downturn prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon did regain the total number of jobs last fall and is setting records for overall jobs.
The category of “other services” consists of a variety of service establishments, such as repair, maintenance, laundry, religious organizations, and social advocacy organizations. Employment in this broad industry rose to 66,000 in April, reaching a record high, and for the first time surpassing its pre pandemic peak of 65,500 in February 2020. Employment in this sector has recovered at a fairly steady pace over the past two and a half years.
Health care and social assistance continued its recent rapid expansion. It added 11,500 jobs (4.3%) during the past 12 months, the most jobs added of the major industries in that time. Social assistance, at 73,400 jobs in April, expanded rapidly in recent months, adding 7,300 jobs since April 2022. Nursing and residential care facilities also grew rapidly, adding 2,800 jobs in those 12 months.
Both durable-goods manufacturing and nondurable-goods manufacturing have cut slightly more than 1,000 jobs each in the first four months of the year.
Oregon’s unemployment rate is still above national averages of 3.5% in March and 3.4% in April. However, since August 2021, the state rate has remained relatively steady — averaging 4.2% and ranging between 3.5% and 4.8% — and is near record lows.
The Employment Department released its monthly report Wednesday, May 17, the same day that economists from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis spoke with members of the House and Senate revenue committees in Salem.
“This recovery from the pandemic has been notable in the sense that it has been much faster and more inclusive than anything we have seen in recent memory,” senior economist Josh Lehner said.
The recovery period was about two and a half years, compared with roughly seven years for downturns in the 1980s and the Great Recession of 2007-13.
“We are at an all-time high in employment,” Lehner added. “We have seen a full recovery across the board. We have seen a full return to the labor force participation rate. We have a strong labor market and have seen a lot of wage gains. But we expect to see a lot slower growth moving forward.”
In the past year, since April 2022, Oregon has added 38,400 nonfarm jobs, about 2%.
Lehner and State Economist Mark McMullen said the typical pattern for Oregon in the past half century has been to outpace the national economy in adding jobs during a recovery, but shedding more jobs during a downturn.
Between February 2020 and March 2023, however, growth in Oregon employment went up 1%, compared with 2% nationally — making Oregon 30th among the states.
During roughly the same period — fourth quarter 2019 through fourth quarter 2022 — Oregon growth in real personal income was roughly 3.5%, compared with 2.5% nationally, for a national ranking of 21st. Oregon’s total output of goods and services (gross domestic product) grew at roughly 7%, compared with 5% nationally, for a national ranking of 11th.
“This cycle has been different. Oregon is in the middle of the pack,” Lehner said. Despite lagging population and employment growth, he said, “Our neighbor to the south (California) has had this kind of economy for a long time.”
Oregon has relied on in-migration – people moving from other states – to help fill jobs for half a century. But from July 2021 to June 2022, according to recently released U.S. Census data, Oregon lost population (16,000) for the first time in decades.
Many jobs remain unfilled. According to an Employment Department survey it has conducted since 2013, businesses reported that 74,400 jobs in 2022 were “hard to fill,” and that 72% of the total was way up from 51% of a much smaller total in 2020.
“If we have as many people as we would reasonably expect to be looking for work today, that means there is not this reserve of unemployed Oregonians hoping or looking for work,” Lehner said. “So it’s going to be harder for businesses to find labor because everyone has a job.”
With the number of people moving to Oregon slowing or stopping — and not filling jobs — “we will need to rely on underutilized pools in our labor markets,” he added, such as women and people of color.
Though the recovery from the pandemic downturn resulted in some lessening of disparities in Oregon’s workforce, Lehner said, policymakers will have to do more to prepare current Oregon residents for jobs.
Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, said the lack of out-of-state migrants implies that lawmakers should pay more attention — and money — to in-state worker needs.
Rep. Jules Walters, D-West Linn, said she has children now moving into the workforce who question how Oregon’s economy is working for them. “I think we need to be mindful of how we can lift up our working families,” she said