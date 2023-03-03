Workers, patients and visitors in health care settings in Oregon will no longer be required to wear masks to protect against COVID-19, starting Monday, April 3.

The Oregon Health Authority made the announcement Friday, March 3: The state agency is rescinding provisions in Oregon administrative rules that, since the start of the pandemic, have required workers in health care settings — such as hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers, and complementary and alternative medicine locations — to wear masks.

