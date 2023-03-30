Downtown Portland

Portland's population is on a decline.

 PMG photo: Dana Haynes

Oregonians are conflicted about population growth, a new survey from the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center shows.

Just under half of Oregonians surveyed said population growth in the state is both a good and bad thing. Twenty percent said population growth was bad for the state, while 16% said it was good.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.