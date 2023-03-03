Oregon inmates

Inmates from dorm 15 within the Inverness Jail proceed to the kitchen area in 2006.

 PMG FILE PHOTO

Decades after Oregonians approved Measure 11, instituting mandatory minimum sentences for some serious crimes, just under half of Oregonians think it’s fair to sentence adult offenders to the same time in custody regardless of age, a recent survey found.

Measure 11 established mandatory minimum sentences for 16 crimes — later amended to 21 crimes — ranging from five years and 10 months for crimes like second degree robbery or assault to 25 years for murder. For juveniles aged 15 and older who were charged with Measure 11 offenses, the measure also required that they be tried as adults and subjected to the mandatory minimums.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Recommended for you