Adrienne Nelson finally will take a seat on the U.S. District Court in Portland.

The Senate confirmed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Nelson to a federal judgeship by a 52-46 vote on Wednesday, Feb. 15. It followed action Feb. 2 by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which had cleared her nomination back on Dec. 1. Congress ended its session before the full Senate could vote.

Peter Wong covers state government and politics for Pamplin Media Group

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities.

“Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

