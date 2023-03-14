Home invasion

Portland police vehicles during the home invasion stand-off in Northwest Portland.

 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

A man and a woman are in custody after breaking into a home in the Forest Heights neighborhood of Northwest Portland, forcing the residents to leave, and refusing to surrender when police arrived.

Michael Mazzi, 33, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center (MCDC) on the charges of burglary in thefirst degree and coercion. Mazzi also had five warrants out of Clackamas County.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you