A man and a woman are in custody after breaking into a home in the Forest Heights neighborhood of Northwest Portland, forcing the residents to leave, and refusing to surrender when police arrived.
Michael Mazzi, 33, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center (MCDC) on the charges of burglary in thefirst degree and coercion. Mazzi also had five warrants out of Clackamas County.
Kerina Trabue, 33, was booked into MCDC on the charges of burglary in the first degree and coercion. She also had a warrant out of Oregon City.
No one was injured in the hours-long standoff.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 11:23 on Monday, March 13, when North Precinct officers were dispatched to the 7000 Block of Northwest Skyline Boulevard on reports of a disturbance. While officers were still enroute, they learned from dispatch that two strangers had entered the home of an elderly husband and wife. The intruders demanded that the couple leave the home, and fearing for their safety, the couple complied.
Officers arrived to find the victimized couple locked out of their home. The suspects had access to weapons stored inside the house, police said, so on-scene supervisors requested the assistance of Portland’s Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT). The teams spent several hours securing the area and attempting to establish contact with the suspects but were ultimately unsuccessful.
SERT was able to establish the suspects’ exact positions inside the home, and made entry. Further attempts were made to contact the suspects using robots from the Explosive Disposal Unit. The suspects continued to ignore attempts at communication.
According to police, after providing ample time and opportunities for the suspects to leave the house, a SERT unit entered the house and took the suspects into custody. SERT searched the house to ensure no intruders remained inside, and the homeowners were able to safely return.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”