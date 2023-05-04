Following this week’s major political bombshell — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s resignation under fire — readers were asked if they thought she made the right decision.
Fagan’s resignation on Tuesday came after less than a week of whirlwind news, including that she had accepted a consulting contract with a well-connected cannabis company that had been a major contributor to her political campaign, and also while her audit division was looking into regulations of the pot industry. In a matter of only a few days, Fagan went from denying there was a conflict, to apologizing for the conflict, to resigning over the conflict.
The unscientific survey was conducted for YourOregonNews.com, the collated news site that combines the best stories of the 25 newsrooms within the Pamplin Media Group.
A huge majority of Pamplin readers agreed with Fagan’s decision to step down. Of 340 responses, almost 86% of readers said “yes,” she should have stepped down. Only about 14% of readers disagreed with her call.
Responses were anonymous, but ranged from outrage, to sorrow, to a call for policy changes in Oregon government.
Plenty of readers responded with “good riddance” or variations of “How did she not see the conflict of interest?” Some readers have called for her to face criminal prosecution over the incident, calling it corruption.
Others attributed the cannabis contract to an error in judgment only. “She should have stuck it out if she believed what she did was OK,” wrote one reader.
“Really I feel she should have stayed, gained insight on the industry and possibly could have become a better leader for it,” wrote another.
One reader praised Willamette Week for breaking the story.
The Pamplin Media Group on Wednesday published an editorial praising Fagan’s decision to resign and chastising her for the conflicting contract, but also pointing out that public officials in Oregon are poorly paid when compared to other states. Raising salaries for statewide-elected officers would reduce the need to find outside funds, we argued.
One reader took the similar, but different, tack, even before the Pamplin editorial board did. “…am satisfied with her resignation. She knew her job paid $77,000 a year when she took it. If she can't live within her means, she should get out now.”
Featured Local Savings
Dana Haynes is Editor-In-Chief at Pamplin Media Group.
“My wife, Katy, and I live in the heart of Portland and wouldn’t have it any other way. I started journalism in high school, then at Clackamas Community College and Lewis & Clark College, and my first job after graduation was with the West Linn Tidings. I’ve spent more than 25 years in Oregon newspaper newsrooms, dailies and weeklies, and I love what I do. This is such a great city, and it’s an honor to cover it in all its wholeness and complexity.”