Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision to step down drew the approval of a vast majority of Pamplin Media Group readers in an unscientific survey.

Following this week’s major political bombshell — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s resignation under fire — readers were asked if they thought she made the right decision.

Fagan’s resignation on Tuesday came after less than a week of whirlwind news, including that she had accepted a consulting contract with a well-connected cannabis company that had been a major contributor to her political campaign, and also while her audit division was looking into regulations of the pot industry. In a matter of only a few days, Fagan went from denying there was a conflict, to apologizing for the conflict, to resigning over the conflict.

Tags

