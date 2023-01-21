Oregon lawmakers have several weeks to come up with ways to encourage the making of semiconductors and educating future tech workers like Emily Mom.
Mom is a student in the microelectronics technology program at Portland Community College – Oregon’s largest postsecondary institution – and also a full-time manufacturing technician at Intel. Born in Cambodia and a resident of Oregon since 2008, when she was 12, Mom will be the first in her family to graduate from college.
She has help from the PCC program, which has a nearly 100% placement rate for students, and tuition assistance from Intel, the California-based company that is Oregon’s largest private employer with more than 20,000 employees. Intel has four plants, plus a new advanced facility opened last year for research and development, in Hillsboro and Aloha.
“Working for Intel has been a privilege,” Mom said. “It is flexible when I have classes on my shift I was able to go to school, head into work and still able to make up those hours during the work week.”
“Staying in school can be difficult, especially when you are doing it only part time.”
Mom was among those who testified at the first meeting of a new Senate-House committee on semiconductors on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Its immediate task is to come up with a plan that will enable Oregon to compete with other states, which are seeking grants and other incentives under a 2022 federal law (CHIPS Act) aimed at spurring domestic manufacturing of semiconductors and stimulating scientific research.
The U.S. Commerce Department will begin accepting applications in February. Of the $280 billion total available, $52 billion will be for semiconductor manufacturing -- $19 billion this year, and $5 billion in each of the next four years – and around $200 billion for scientific research. States can use the federal money to match private and other investment.
Oregon already ranks third among the states (at 40,300, 15% of the national total) in its semiconductor manufacturing workforce, behind California and Texas. Also in the top 10: Arizona and Idaho.
Although the Oregon workforce is concentrated in Washington and Multnomah counties, prospective new beneficiaries include Clackamas County, Hood River and Central Oregon. Pendleton is home to a testing range for drones.
Legislative committee co-leaders are Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, and Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas.
Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp of Bend, also on the committee, was one of two legislators on a 2022 task force on semiconductor manufacturing.
“There is nothing else on the table that can come even close to an economic return” such as semiconductor manufacturing and related activity, Knopp said.
Building on CHIPS Act
As chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, which writes tax legislation, Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden helped craft some of the key provisions in the CHIPS Act. One of them provides for a 25% tax credit, subtracted directly from taxes owed, for investment in semiconductor manufacturing during a specified tax year.
“I will work with you every step of the way and do what I can to help,” Wyden told state lawmakers via videotaped testimony. “When you are successful, Oregon is going to be in a position to create thousands of good-paying jobs in semiconductor manufacturing, technology and all the possible applications in our state” with money drawn from the CHIPS Act.
“You will be able to do more at the state level with what has been done at the federal level.”
The federal law was spurred by concerns about U.S. dependence on semiconductors made in China, an economic rival, and other Asian nations including Taiwan – a self-governing country that China regards as a renegade province. The United States has a one-China policy, but opposes any Chinese use of military force to control Taiwan.
Wyden also said he has been in touch with Gina Raimondo, the U.S. secretary of commerce and former governor of Rhode Island, whose agency will decide many of the grants and incentives. Raimondo is expected to visit the Northwest this spring.
Wyden also was one of three leaders – the others were then-Gov. Kate Brown and Maria Pope, chief executive of Portland General Electric – of a 27-member task force prompted last year after announcements of multibillion-dollar investments by Intel in Ohio and Micron in upstate New York.
State report
Duncan Wyse, whose Oregon Business Council did the staff work for the task force, said the task force recommendations call for further progress in training programs and university-industry partnerships. Also testifying were Adrien Bennings, PCC president, and an official from Oregon State University.
Oregon’s Future Ready program, which Brown proposed and the Legislature passed in 2022, provides $200 million in state and federal funds for specified training including manufacturing and construction.
But two other potential barriers, according to the report, are the relative lack of industrial land available for both large-scale manufacturing and smaller businesses that are suppliers – and what form financial and other state incentives should take.
The report said Oregon ought to have available two large sites, each at least 500 acres; four medium sites, each between 50 and 100 acres, and eight sites, each between 15 and 35 acres. “Available” includes ready access to services such as power, water and sewer lines, and streets.
Wyse said Oregon does not have such sites, based on company searches during the past couple of years.
Wyse has led the Oregon Business Council since 1995. But he was executive director of the Oregon Progress Board – a state agency – back in 1993, when then-Gov. Barbara Roberts proposed and the Legislature approved the Strategic Investment Program. Under it, counties may approve 15-year property tax breaks for businesses that invest at least $100 million in urban counties, and $25 million in rural counties.
“It led to the biggest capital investment in the 1990s because the Legislature acted quickly in response to some competitors,” Wyse said.
In 2007, the Legislature approved Gain Share, which provides state payments to counties partly to offset those property tax losses, based on half the state income taxes generated by the new and retained jobs created through those investments. Although nine of Oregon’s 36 counties benefit from those payments, the largest recipient by far is Washington County through its agreements with Intel and Genentech. The Legislature capped those payments in 2015 – Washington County gets $16 million annually -- and the program is up for review by 2029.
According to a 2022 report by the Oregon Business Development Department, based partly on projections of 2018 payrolls, Intel’s total investments under two agreements with Washington County add up to $33 billion. Average salary per qualifying job was $133,200, and with benefits, $143,846.
Differing views
Tax Fairness Oregon has called on lawmakers to end Gain Share and roll back the Strategic Investment Program, under which the state report says that without it, Intel would pay more than $200 million in property taxes. (Advocates say Intel, which made its first Oregon investment in 1974, would not exist in its current form without the programs.)
Jody Wiser, who lives in Bethany and spoke for the group, said lawmakers ought to specify incentives for semiconductor manufacturing and related purposes, but should not create new tax breaks for unrelated businesses.
“Businesses are not going to southeast Oregon to build a semiconductor plant because there is no workforce there,” she said.
Oregon no longer has a tax credit for research and development. The federal R&D credit remains, based on what businesses actually spend, but businesses can no longer take an immediate write-off of R&D expenses that Congress approved in 2017 for five years. Efforts to renew it failed last year, although the CHIPS Act authorized targeted financial incentives.
Oregon is up against other states that are likely to propose more incentive money for federal matching grants. Incoming Gov. Tina Kotek, after speaking Dec. 12 at the Oregon Business Summit – a month before she took office – said she’s willing to consider state incentives but not huge sums.
“We do not need to match every state,” said Wyse, whose organization is a sponsor of the annual summit. “But we do need to look at incentives.”
Dan Malinaric is a corporate vice president of Microchip Technology, which is based in Arizona but has a manufacturing plant that employs more than 750 people in Gresham. He said that in a cost comparison of construction of a fabrication plant – including a “clean room” free of dust and other impurities – Gresham was 16% more expensive, largely because of higher labor costs and seismic reinforcement requirements that do not apply in Arizona.
“One of the challenges is how we build incentives that help overcome this disadvantage,” he told the legislative committee.
Like many manufacturers and other businesses, Malinaric said Microchip Technology has a shortage of technicians that he said is being addressed through a joint program with Mount Hood Community College.