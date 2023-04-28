LEGISLATURE-state 2023

A joint legislative committee heard from almost 60 people during a two-hour hearing Thursday, April 27, about competing plans to raise $1 billion for Oregon's share of a replacement bridge for Interstate 5 across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash. The Washington Legislature has approved that state's share.

 Peter Wong

Lawmakers have in front of them two competing proposals, each proposing $1 billion from bonds, to pay for Oregon’s share of a new bridge for Interstate 5 across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash.

They heard nearly 60 advocates on both sides during a two-hour hearing by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation on Thursday night, April 27. A second hearing is planned for May 4.

