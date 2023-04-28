Lawmakers have in front of them two competing proposals, each proposing $1 billion from bonds, to pay for Oregon’s share of a new bridge for Interstate 5 across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash.
They heard nearly 60 advocates on both sides during a two-hour hearing by the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation on Thursday night, April 27. A second hearing is planned for May 4.
Whatever shape House Bill 2098 ultimately takes will represent Oregon’s first serious attempt in a decade to fund its share of a replacement for the Interstate Bridge, whose two spans were built in 1917 (northbound) and 1958 (southbound). Although both sides continue to argue whether a replacement should expand traffic capacity, they agree that it must accommodate buses and light rail, and improve walkways and bikeways — and that the current spans are unlikely to withstand a severe earthquake triggered off the Oregon coast.
Except for the Hayden Island Neighborhood Network, which still wants a study of an alternative, both sides now agree that a replacement is necessary, unlike a decade ago.
Oregon lawmakers approved their share of bridge funding in 2013, when the project’s estimated cost was about $3.5 billion. But the project then known as the Columbia River Crossing died when the Washington Senate, then controlled by Republicans, rejected funding. Clark County, whose seat is Vancouver, also opposed a proposed extension of light rail from Portland — although the federal government had made it clear that federal funding hinged on access for public transportation.
Now, however, the $1.2 trillion public works legislation that President Joe Biden signed in November 2021 — including $100 billion nationally for competitive projects awarded by the secretary of transportation — has given a new impetus to the bridge. Oregon and Washington lawmakers resumed a joint committee in 2017, and the Washington Legislature has approved $1 billion for that state’s share.
Biden, in a stopover a year ago at Portland International Airport, did not specify funding for the bridge. But his administration has mentioned it as an example of how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed with bipartisan support, could aid needed upgrades of the nation’s public works.
Tolls are expected to cover the rest of the cost, aside from federal grants and the states' shares.
Competing plans
The cost of the project has ballooned in the past decade.
Both Oregon proposals being considered by lawmakers set an overall limit of $6.3 billion, though a variation on the main proposal would allow that figure to rise by the annual change in the Consumer Price Index starting in 2025. Cost estimates range from $5 billion to $7.5 billion.
The main proposal is a total of $1 billion in general obligation bonds, repaid from the tax-supported state general fund and spread over the next eight years, or four state budget cycles. Such a step would be unprecedented in state history, since most Oregon projects have relied on fuel taxes, driver license and vehicle registration fees, and other sources earmarked for highway and bridge work.
It also would pledge funding for the widening and realignment of the Rose Quarter interchange at Interstates 5 and 84, though the Oregon Department of Transportation would have to report to the Legislature next year about how to pay for that project. Its cost could reach $1.5 billion, depending on the height of the buildings that would be supported by a partial cover, which also would reunite parts of the Albina neighborhood split by the original construction of I-5 in the early 1960s.
A variation would require a study of future funding for ODOT, which has said that current sources will fall short of maintaining operations and construction within the next few years, even with the infusion of federal money from the 2021 law. Fuel taxes are declining as cars become more fuel-efficient and the number of hybrid and electric cars grows, though still a relatively small share of total vehicles.
An alternative proposal requested by Rep. Khanh Pham, a Democrat from Southeast Portland, would raise only $250 million in general obligation bonds and $750 million from bonds repaid from highway-user funds, which are unspecified. Before the state treasurer could issue bonds, the state would have to receive grants of at least $1 billion from the Federal Transit Administration and $1.5 billion from the Federal Highway Administration.
The alternative also specifies that bridge and transit components be completed before work can start on the five interchanges in the project.
It does not propose anything for the Rose Quarter project, which some groups have criticized because part of it involves widening. Some opponents have maintained that stance while supporting its neighborhood-reunification features, which have won the support of Albina neighborhood groups.
ODOT already has applied for $750 million for the bridge and $100 million for the Rose Quarter, after action by the Legislature’s Emergency Board last fall.
Establishment support
Most government officials, business groups and labor unions support the $1 billion in general obligation bonds to pay for the current project, which is undergoing a supplemental environmental impact statement.
Among them was Graham Trainor, president of the Oregon AFL-CIO labor federation, whose member unions would get a boost from the resulting construction jobs. He said the age of the two current spans, their deficiencies and their inability to withstand a severe earthquake are widely known.
“Couple that information with the fact that billions are available to be leveraged for this project,” Trainor said about the federal funds. “So it is vital that Oregon meets this moment.”
Evan Oneto now speaks for Federal Express/Oregon, which has a hub in Portland, and is chair of the Oregon Trucking Associations. Ten years ago, he was an advocate for the bridge as a board member of the Washington Trucking Association and transportation chair of the Association of Washington Business.
“I was in those hallways in Olympia, warning of what the cost of delay would be. I think we all can see what that is today,” he said. “This is a once-in-a-generation funding opportunity from the federal government. It is my sincere hope that we capitalize on that opportunity.”
Michael Card is president of Combined Transport, a trucking company based in Medford, at the southern end of Oregon.
“Portland is an important part of our business,” said. Card, who also is a former chair of the Oregon Trucking Associations “We use Interstate 205 to get around Portland. But we need I-5 when we haul in and out of Portland.”
He said he prides his company on telling customers when they can expect to receive their cargoes.
“But with the way the I-5 bridge is right now, I can’t do that. My deliveries are haphazard at best,” he said. “We need to fix that bridge.”
Among others who spoke or were represented in favor of the main proposal: Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Washington County, Port of Portland executive director Curtis Robinhold, TriMet general manager Sam Desue Jr., League of Oregon Cities, Beaverton.
Among the business groups: Portland Business Alliance, Oregon Business & Industry, Identity Clark County, Oregon Wheat Growers League, Oregon Association of Nurseries, Oregon Farm Bureau Federation, AAA, American Council of Engineering Companies, Asphalt Paving Association of Oregon, Associated General Contractors, LatinoBuilt, National Electrical Contractors Association, Oregon Concrete and Aggregate Producers Association.
Alternative plan
But the alternative, which envisions a smaller project, also had its supporters at the hearing.
“We need an amendment that ensures this project moves forward smoothly, but explicit arrangements that benefit the community, like reduce the air pollution in our neighborhoods and increase walking and biking,” said Ashia Allen, a Southeast Portland resident who is on the board of Neighbors for Clean Air.
“We don’t need a replacement for this bridge that includes freeway expansions that increase air pollution.”
Neighbors for Clean Air is one of the groups under the Just Crossing Alliance, which was formed last year to support an alternative when it became evident that a bridge would win federal support. Among the other organizations testifying for the alternative: Ecumenical Ministries of Oregon, Metro Climate Action Team, No More Freeways, OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon, Oregon Walks, Sierra Club ,Sunrise PDX, Verde.
Joe Cortright, an economist in Portland and former legislative staffer who has been critical of the project, said its scope should be narrowed to replacement of the bridge itself without new capacity.
Of the main proposal, he described it as “the most fiscally irresponsible legislation I have seen before an Oregon legislative committee.”
He said that unlike the 2013 legislation, “You have no guarantee of what the ultimate cost of the project is. The amendments are a blank check to ODOT that it will inevitably cash in to your disadvantage.”
John Russell of Portland is a developer and former member of the Oregon Transportation Commission and the Oregon Investment Council. But he made it clear he differs from the business establishment on this proposal.
“You just can’t risk a circumstance where ODOT would take your approval of this and sell bonds on that basis and start construction. It would leave us with a half-finished project where we would have no choice but to complete it,” he said.
“I am in favor of the bridge. I am also in favor of motherhood. Those of us who were parents know that motherhood is a little bit more complicated than people may think. It worries me that when you are talking billions here, it has a profound effect on virtually everything else in this state.”