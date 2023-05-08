LEGISLATURE-state 2023

The Oregon Legislature's Joint Committee on Transportation heard more people testify May 4 on competing financing plans for Oregon's $1 billion share of a new bridge across the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash. Among them was Washington state Sen. Annette Cleveland of Vancouver, who sits on the bistate committee overseeing the project.

 Peter Wong

A key legislator has added her voice in support of Oregon’s commitment of $1 billion toward a replacement for the Interstate Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Portland and Vancouver, Wash.

Sen. Annette Cleveland cannot vote on the pending Oregon legislation in House Bill 2098. Cleveland, a Democrat from Vancouver, sits on the bistate legislative committee that is overseeing the project.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

