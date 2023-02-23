The Portland Bureau of Transportation was working to open major city streets used by emergency vehicles and TriMet buses early Thursday, Feb. 23.
In the meantime, PBOT posted a list of 20 city streets that were closed by the severe winter storm late Wednesday. It is far from complete, however, because snow continued falling through the night. Updates can be found here.
The closures that were listed at 11 p.m. Wednesday were:
• NW Germantown Road, from NW Skyline Boulevard to Bridge Avenue (Multiple cars off the road)
• NE 42nd Avenue,, from NE Wistaria Drive and NE 42nd Avenue (Multiple cars off the road)
• West Burnside, from NW 24th Place to NW Skyline Boulevard (Slick, unsafe conditions)
• NE 112th Avenue, from NE Airport Way to NE Marine Drive (Multiple cars off the road)
• SW 57th Avenue at SW Patton Road (Slick conditions)
• SW Dosch Road, from SW Hamilton Street to SW Hamilton Court (Multiple cars off the road)
• NE Wiberg Lane at NE Alameda Street (Slick conditions)
• NW 25th Avenue westbound at NW Lovejoy Street (Slick conditions, cars spinning out going up the hill)
• NE 82nd Avenue, from NE Columbia Boulevard to NE Prescott Street (Vehicles stuck in both directions)
• NE 88th Avenue, from NE Russell Street to NE Russell Place (Vehicles stuck at bottom of the hill)
• SW Terwilliger Boulevard southbound, from SW Sam Jackson Park Road to SW Capitol Highway (Stalled-out vehicles)
• SW Chesapeak Avenue, from SW Fairmount Boulevard to SW Twombly Avenue (Slick conditions)
• SW Shattuck Road, from SW Patton Road to SW 48th Place (Slick conditions)
• SW Patton Road, from SW Shattuck Road to SW Hillside Drive (Slick conditions)
• SE Boehmer Street at SE 87th Place (Stuck vehicles)
• SW 21st Avenue, from West Burnside to SW Salmon Street (Slick conditions)
• SE Belmont Street at SE 11th Avenue (Bus blocking road)
• SW Vista Avenue, from SW Laurel to SW Elm streets (Slick conditions)
• SE Cesar Chavez Boulevard at SE Ivon Street (Downed tree)
• SE Cesar Chavez Boulevard at SE Steele Street (Downed tree)
