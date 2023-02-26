Portland area drivers could face hazardous driving conditions again Monday and Tuesday mornings.
According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the National Weather Service said the potential for snow could create hazardous traveling conditions across the city, at all elevations, early Feb. 27 and 28.
The Weather Service said the city is likely to see 1 inch of snow at all elevations including downtown Portland and other areas at sea level, with the heaviest snowfall expected from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Monday and 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Areas at 500 feet or higher may have more snow accumulation on both days. The storm on Tuesday is expected to produce more snow than the Monday storm, with as much as 2 inches that day east of Interstate 205, in addition to the West Hills.
According to PBOT, the public should be prepared for worse conditions than is forecast, including more snow and snowfall that arrives earlier or later than expected. Forecasts come with uncertainty, and weather forecasters have difficulty predicting snow in the Portland area.
See the PBOT Winter Weather Center for a full interactive map of routes.
