A new nonprofit in Portland is planning to host a dedication ceremony for the installation of two new multi-lingual peace poles in Portland.
The ceremony is slated for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, at Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 50th Avenue from 3 to 4 p.m., adding to three existing peace poles and a stone plaque with 17 languages, together honoring 29 cultures.
The 12 new languages displayed on the two new peace poles include Ukranian, Norwegian, Chinese, Greek, Tibetan, Thai, Polish, Scottish-Gaelic, Persian, Hawaiian, Italian and Romanian.
The nonprofit in charge is Sustainable Southeast Community Coalition (S2C2), which is planning the event in collaboration with its community partners. S2C2's mission is to foster sustainability and livability by collaborating across neighborhoods, districts, boundaries and organizations in southeast Portland.
Roger Jones is the S2C2 event coordinator, and is the founder of the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association.
"In these difficult times, the Southeast community has come together around peace and education," Jones said. "The whole purpose of this new nonprofit and public charity is to elevate opportunities for communities to work more closely and find synergies that allow us to be more connected, sustainable, well-resources and resilient."
Ukranian artist and musician Darka Dusty is slated to play traditional music at the event.
"Since February 2022, the people of Ukraine and their current fight for existence has rallied all Ukrainian diaspora communities around the world, and Portland is no exception," Dusty said. "The Ukrainian language is now one of the top five most spoken non-English language in both Multnomah and Clackamas counties. For Ukrainians and their beautiful language to be seen in a literal sense [by] having their language represented among the Peace Poles as well as in the symbolic sense, matters greatly to the ever-growing Ukrainian community in Portland."
According to S2C2, the Peace Pole Project is part of the "May Peace Prevail on Earth," which is an initiative to foster peace around the world at large.
"Peace Poles are such a lovely way to engage your community," said Flint Chatto of PDX Main Streets. "You can identify what cultures and languages are in your neighborhood and take action to honor and celebrate diversity, in ways that help people feel seen and valued. We're excited that this is an art project any community can do and hope they will reach out to collaborate with this new Southeast Portland coalition to support more projects like this."
“Local media outlets and local journalists are the backbone of national and international news, just as local businesses are the backbone of Oregon’s economy. While there are large media conglomerates in the country, the people of Oregon know how supporting local businesses can create a more thriving community. A July 2020 Pew Research study found that most Americans believe local media are the most credible sources of information. Studies show that when communities have access to local information, the population is more involved in the civic process, facilitating the democratic process: the voice of the population, well informed of the news, is heard and shared.” Local news builds public confidence in the media — and in personal media literacy skills.”