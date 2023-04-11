peace poles
Ukraine, Norwegian, and Thai languages are displayed on the new peace poles by Portland nonprofit Sustainable Southeast Community Coalition.
 Courtesy Photo: Sustainable Southeast Community Coalition

A new nonprofit in Portland is planning to host a dedication ceremony for the installation of two new multi-lingual peace poles in Portland.

The ceremony is slated for Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, at Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 50th Avenue from 3 to 4 p.m., adding to three existing peace poles and a stone plaque with 17 languages, together honoring 29 cultures.

Jules Rogers is editor of the Portland Tribune.

