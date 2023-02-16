At Northwest Ninth Avenue and Johnson Street, dignitaries posed for photos Thursday morning, Feb. 16, and cheered an excavator as it picked away at a corner of the partially-destroyed Pearl District Post Office.

This is the most progress seen on the Broadway Corridor Project to date. By the end of the year the majority of the site will be cleared. The parking garage section will remain and will continue to host a small retail post office for two more years, according to a timeline on a posterboard, which stretched from 2015 to 2030.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

“As a reporter, my job has changed a lot in the last five years, but telling readable, entertaining stories remains my goal. I believe: 1. Local news carries as much weight as national news. 2. News should be like a utility. We would complain if our drinking water was brown, our Wi-Fi was spotty, or our electricity kept going out. So, we need to know our news sources are legitimate and factual, rather than being a patchwork of friends’ opinions on social media. 3. And finally, you gets what you pays for. 

Recommended for you