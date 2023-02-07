A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in North Portland on Monday night.
The name of the victim was not immediately released.
A pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in North Portland on Monday night.
The name of the victim was not immediately released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 8:41 p.m. on Feb. 6 when North Precinct officers responded to North Victory Boulevard underneath Interstate 5 on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they found a pedestrian in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The pedestrian was transferred to an area hospital for treatment.
The driver fled the scene by the time officers arrived. The Major Crash Team was activated to take over the investigation.
North Victory Boulevard between the Interstate 5 overpass and North Interstate Avenue was closed for several hours as investigators from the Traffic Investigations Unit and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Unit processed the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-34659.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.