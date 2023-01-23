A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in Southeast Portland early Monday. The name of the victim was not immediately released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, at at approximately 3:09 a.m. on Jan. 23, East Precinct officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian struck in the roadway on Southeast Holgate Boulevard just west of Southeast 92nd Avenue. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and the driver remained on scene and was cooperative.
The pedestrian died at the hospital and the Major Crash Team was activated, police said. Southeast Holgate was closed between Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast 91st Avenue while investigators process the scene.
