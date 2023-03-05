A pedestrian was killed early Saturday evening a northeast Portland crash.
The name of the victim was not immediately released. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, at approximately 6:29 p.m. on March 4, North Precinct officers responded to the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The Major Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. Northeast Sandy Boulevard was closed for several hours between Northeast 160th Avenue and Northeast 162nd Avenue as investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.
Anyone with information on this crash who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-57794.
