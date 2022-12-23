Pedestrian killed Thursday , all-time record high could be broken By Jim Redden Pamplin Media Group Jim Redden Author email Dec 23, 2022 Dec 23, 2022 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Portland police vehicle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A male pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Thursday night on West Burnside.The death increased the number of pedestrians killed on city streets to at least 32, one more than the 31 killed last year and just two short of the all-time record of 34 set in 1948.So far at least 67 people have been killed in Portland crashes this year, the same number as 2021 and just four short of the all-time record of 71 set in 1987.The name of the victim in the Dec. 23 crash was not immediately released. The driver remained on the scene.According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the crash just after 6 p.m. and the man was deceased when they arrived at the scene.Public Information Officer Sgt. Kevin Allen said it is too early to tell if the weather was a factor, but the incident happened just as the sleet was starting to fall.West Burnside Street was closed for several hours between Northwest 20th Place and Northwest 23rd Avenue.Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-338548, or call 503-823-2103. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pedestrian Fatalities West Burnside Crash Portland Police Bureau Record Fatalities Weather Conditions Winter Storm Sgt. Kevin Allen Kevin Allen Pedestrian Meteorology Police Northwest Officer Record Incident Driver Jim Redden Author email Follow Jim Redden Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Happy Holidays! We are excited to announce our new website.Take advantage of FREE access during the holiday seasonAlready a digital subscriber? Register now! Register Here Local Events