Two Portland teenagers are charged with attempted murder and other crimes after police arrested them with multiple weapons, ammunition and body armor following a shooting.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 7 when East Precinct officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 8100 block of Southeast Knight Street. Witnesses who called 911 heard gunfire and believed an individual may have been struck.
When officers arrived, they but did not find an injured victim. But they did locate evidence of a shooting and identified multiple unoccupied vehicles with that had been struck by bullets. The Focused Intervention Team (FIT) and Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) responded to process the crime scene, and then assume control of the investigation.
At 5:00 a.m. on March 6, FIT, ECST, the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and East Metro SWAT served simultaneous search warrants at two locations stemming from the exhaustive shooting investigation. Tavon Wilson, 19, and a 16-year-old juvenile were taken into custody.
Subsequent search warrants allowed the teams to recover a Glock 19X 9mm, Glock 19 with fully automatic switch, Ruger .380, Walther PPQ 9mm, Glock 22 .40 caliber, .223 upper receiver, 12 fully auto Glock switches, Rifle body armor, high-capacity magazines and large quantities of ammunition.
Both suspects were charged with attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon. Wilson was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and the juvenile was taken to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the non-emergency number at (503)823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.
