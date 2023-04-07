Teens arrested

Weapons, ammunition and body armor seized by the Portland Police Bureau when arresting two teenagers for attempted murder.

 Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau

Two Portland teenagers are charged with attempted murder and other crimes after police arrested them with multiple weapons, ammunition and body armor following a shooting.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 7 when East Precinct officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the 8100 block of Southeast Knight Street. Witnesses who called 911 heard gunfire and believed an individual may have been struck.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

