A woman was killed in southeast Portland late Saturday.
The victim was not immediately identified. No one was arrested and no suspect information is available.
According the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 11:25 p.m. on April 15 when Central Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Southeast Colt Drive. When they arrived, the officers found a woman deceased.
The Portland Police Homicide Unit responding to the scene. During the early stage of the investigation, Colt was closed between Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast 30th Avenue.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”