Officers Brian Imus (center) and Jonathan Moehring (right), school resource officers in Tigard. A threat of violence led Tigard-Tualatin School District officials to shut down Tigard High School on Friday, Feb. 17.
Tigard High School was closed Friday, Feb. 17, as a precautionary measure as investigators responded to a warning about a potential school shooting.
Police said early Friday afternoon that the school resource officer assigned to Tigard High has determined there is no credibility to the report that there would be a shooting at Tigard High School on Friday.
The Tigard-Tualatin School District announced late Thursday night, Feb. 16, that the school would be closed Friday after the anonymous report was received.
Police said several incidents Thursday led up to the decision to cancel Friday’s classes.
“Investigators have learned there was a fight between students on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Tigard High School,” said a Tigard Police Department news release sent out Friday morning, adding that the involved students had been identified and police planned to interview them. “Later in the evening, there was a report that some of those students and an adult in a car encountered each other at a gas station and verbal threats were made at that time.”
Police said they weren’t called by anyone involved in that incident but were notified Thursday evening through an anonymous report made to the Safe Oregon tip line. A caller reportedly stated, “I heard there was going to be a school shooting tomorrow.”
As a result, Tigard High was closed Friday and its school resource officer was assigned to follow up.
Those who do have information about a threat to a school are asked to call or text the Safe Oregon tip line at 844-472-3367 or send an email to tip@safeoregon.com. A Safe Oregon app is available for download as well.