Officers Brian Imus (center) and Jonathan Moehring (right), school resource officers in Tigard, chat with community members at a 2020 National Night Out event. A threat of violence led Tigard-Tualatin School District officials to shut down Tigard High School on Friday, Feb. 17.

 Courtesy Photo: Tigard Police Department

Editor's Note

This story has been updated with more information from the Tigard Police Department, including a determination that there was no "credible" threat to Tigard High School on Friday, Feb. 17.

Tigard High School was closed Friday, Feb. 17, as a precautionary measure as investigators responded to a warning about a potential school shooting.

Police said early Friday afternoon that the school resource officer assigned to Tigard High has determined there is no credibility to the report that there would be a shooting at Tigard High School on Friday.

