Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in North Portland on Sunday.
The name of the woman was not immediately released.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 2:38 p.m. on April 2, North Precinct officers responded to a call of a person who was deceased in the area of North Victory Boulevard, near the onramp to I-5. When officers and paramedics arrived, they located a deceased female.
Detectives responded to assist the Medical Examiner. The cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed by the Medical Examiner's office.
Anyone with information about this incident may contact Det. Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Det. Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781. Refer to case number 23-84940.
If the cause of the death is determined to be homicide, she will be the second woman killed over the three-day weekend and the 19th homicide in Portland this year.
According to police, the previous investigation began at 10:14 p.m. on Friday, March 31, when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9100 block of Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located the adult female victim.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene. During the early stages of the investigation, Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard was closed between Southeast 89th Avenue and Southeast 92nd Avenue.
The victim was not immediately identified, no one was arrested, and no suspect information is available.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079, or Det. Meghan Burkeen via e-mail at Meghan.Burkeen@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2092, and reference case number 23-83483.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
