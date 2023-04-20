Kotek announces effort to stockpile abortion medication

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek at a press conference Wednesday, April 19, at her temporary office in Salem. She announced an effort on Thursday for the Oregon Health Authority to join with Oregon Heath & Science University to secure 22,500 dosages of mifepristone, a medication used with misopostol to induce abortion. 

 PMG PHOTO: PETER WONG

Gov. Tina Kotek has announced that the Oregon Health Authority has joined with Oregon Health & Science University in an effort to secure a 3-year supply of mifepristone, a medication used to induce abortion — and the target of a lawsuit by abortion opponents in the federal courts.

Opponents have focused on federal Food and Drug Administration approval that dates back to 2000, and the agency’s subsequent decisions in 2016 and 2021 to make access to it easier. The result has been a legal entanglement that the U.S. Supreme Court had not yet resolved when Kotek made her announcement on Thursday, April 20.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

