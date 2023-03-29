As Women’s History Month comes to a close, I want to recognize a few of the remarkable women who call Oregon’s 6th District home. This month, my office accepted submissions of inspiring women from across our community — and while we couldn’t possibly feature all of them, these women represent some of the best Oregon has to offer.

Every day, women hold the weight of the world on their shoulders. Take Lori Simpson. Lori has worked at a nonprofit for 20 years, giving back to vulnerable members of our society throughout her career. Outside work, she’s laser-focused on building a happy home for her two boys — especially after she was tragically widowed when her youngest was just 11. She’s unstoppable and loved by all who know her.