040523-opedsalinasproact

Some of the Providence health care professionalize who voted to unionize. Oregon Congresswoman Andrea Salinas is supporting a bill to make it easier for workers to join unions.

 Courtesy photo: ONA

Our country is recovering from one of the worst crises in its history: A devastating pandemic that killed more than a million Americans, upended our economy, and redefined virtually every facet of our lives. But if there’s one silver-lining to emerge from this difficult time, it’s the remarkable resurgence of worker solidarity and union power across the United States.

For many, the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a transition to remote work or working from home — frontline workers, however, enjoyed no such luxury. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians showed up to work each and every day, even during the height of the pandemic, because there was simply no alternative. Big corporations seized on this dynamic, dubbing these workers “essential,” all while denying them the wages and protections they needed to thrive in such a challenging time. Now, those same workers are saying they’ve had enough.