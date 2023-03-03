James Schroeder is stepping down as interim head of the Oregon Health Authority after less than two months.
Schroeder, 51, had been expected to cruise to confirmation as the agency’s first new permanent director in six years. The surprise move came as the 2023 Oregon Legislature is in full swing, always a demanding time for the agency’s leadership.
But Schroeder gave few details in a farewell email to health authority’s more than 5,000 employees. “After much reflection, I have decided I will not pursue the permanent director position at OHA,” he wrote in the message sent shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. “My family is the center of my life and I recognize the demands of this role are not compatible with the focus I want to give to them.
“I know this news may come as some surprise. However, I want you to know I am proud of the transformative work you do every day. From launching innovative first-in-the-nation housing, food and climate change benefits for Oregon Health Plan members, to strengthening Oregon’s behavioral health system, to protecting public health, you are making communities healthier and more equitable.”
Gov. Tina Kotek announced in a 9 a.m. press release that she is launching a search for a permanent director. Schroeder's last day will be March 17.
“I want to thank Interim Director Schroeder for jumping in on day one of this administration to lead the incredibly important work of the Oregon Health Authority,” she was quoted as saying in the statement. “I also want to thank the staff at OHA for continuing to work hard everyday to provide critical services for Oregonians across the state. Improving access to mental health and addiction services remains a top priority for my administration, and I’m looking forward to bringing on a permanent director who will lead the agency in carrying that work forward.”
Schroeder could not immediately be reached for comment, and a spokesman for the agency said he is declining to do media interviews.
Before taking the job he was the CEO of Health Share of Oregon, the state’s biggest regional insurer contracted to serve members of the Oregon Health Plan. Before that, he worked for Kaiser Permanente and as a physician assistant in a low-income health clinic before moving into management.
Schroeder oversaw more than 5,000 employees while providing health care for about one in three Oregonians who are enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan, among other things.
In an interview with The Lund Report on Jan. 11, his second official day, he expressed confidence in taking on the massive job saying a collaborative approach would help him tackle needed reforms to Oregon’s health care system.
“I don’t have all of the answers,” he said at the time. “But I hope to pull together the people that, collectively, we can get to those answers so that we can make it better than what it is today.”