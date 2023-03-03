James Schroeder, interim head of Oregon Health Authority

James Schroeder sat for an interview with The Lund Report at his office in downtown Portland on Jan. 11, 2023.

 Courtesy Photo: Nick Budnick / The Lund Report

James Schroeder is stepping down as interim head of the Oregon Health Authority after less than two months.

Schroeder, 51, had been expected to cruise to confirmation as the agency’s first new permanent director in six years. The surprise move came as the 2023 Oregon Legislature is in full swing, always a demanding time for the agency’s leadership.

 The Lund Report is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group.

