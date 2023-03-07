A skier launches over a rock garden in 2015 at Mount Bachelor. A 2014 Oregon Supreme Court ruling held that waivers signed by visitors to the resort were largely unenforceable. A bill proposed in the 2023 Oregon Legislature, to overturn that ruling, looks likely dead-on-arrival.
A bill to change recreational liability law sought by an alliance of more than 100 resort, adventure tourism, gyms and cities dependent on visitors seeking outdoors experience is dead for 2023, a top Democratic leader said Monday, March 6.
Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, said Senate Bill 754 would not be brought up for a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee, the next required step for the bill to advance.
With more than 1,200 bills and resolutions introduced in the House and Senate, committee chairs will start slicing away those that are not part of the agenda of priorities set in January.
Gov. Tina Kotek wants housing and homelessness issues up front, along with aid for the state's computer semiconductor industry. A reform of the state's system of finding and funding defense attorneys also is on a front burner.
Supporters of the recreation bill wanted the state to overturn a 2014 Oregon Supreme Court ruling that said blanket waivers against lawsuits inherent in purchasing tickets, passes or other activities were unenforceable.
While receiving widespread bipartisan support, the bill is opposed by the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association, a major contributor to political campaigns. The lawyers say a change in the law would drop safeguards against faulty equipment, design and employee actions.