A skier launches over a rock garden in 2015 at Mount Bachelor. A 2014 Oregon Supreme Court ruling held that waivers signed by visitors to the resort were largely unenforceable. A bill proposed in the 2023 Oregon Legislature, to overturn that ruling, looks likely dead-on-arrival.

A bill to change recreational liability law sought by an alliance of more than 100 resort, adventure tourism, gyms and cities dependent on visitors seeking outdoors experience is dead for 2023, a top Democratic leader said Monday, March 6.

Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, said Senate Bill 754 would not be brought up for a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee, the next required step for the bill to advance.