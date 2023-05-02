0503-faganethics

Ethics questions have arisen after it was revealed that Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan accepted a job as a cannabis industry consultant, while her office prepared an audit arguing for more lax regulation of that industry.

 Courtesy Photo: Secretary of State’s Office

Editor's Note

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has announced her resignation, effective May 8, after the political fallout from her from her consulting job with a cannabis company while state auditors were looking at state regulation of the industry. 

She has served slightly more than two years of a four-year term. 

 

