Portland high school Student Lydia Wade-Sully chats with Oregon legislators, including State Sen. Tim Knopp, right, during a 2020 town hall. Ten conservative members of the Oregon Senate, including Knopp, now have defied 2022 voters with unexcused absences from the Senate.

 PMG File Photo

One-third of all Oregon senators are now ineligible for another term following the 13th day of a Republican walkout in the Senate.

Six more Republicans on Thursday, May 18, joined three Republicans and one conservative Independent in having at least 10 unexcused absences from Senate floor session roll calls. That triggers a new state law, passed by Oregon voters last year, that bars them from another term in office.