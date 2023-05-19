One-third of all Oregon senators are now ineligible for another term following the 13th day of a Republican walkout in the Senate.
Six more Republicans on Thursday, May 18, joined three Republicans and one conservative Independent in having at least 10 unexcused absences from Senate floor session roll calls. That triggers a new state law, passed by Oregon voters last year, that bars them from another term in office.
No floor session is slated for Friday, May 19. The next scheduled session is Monday, May 22.
Thursday’s roll call on the Senate floor was emotional and had an air of resignation.
Sen. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, used the “courtesies” section of the agenda — usually reserved for noting dignitaries, friends, families or others in the Senate — to offer courtesies to the senators who had walked out. He called putting their political careers possibly on the line to block the abortion and transgender medical care guarantees in House Bill 2002, along with gun controls in House Bill 2005, “selfless acts.”
Both bills were nearing a vote in the Senate after approval by the House and would have then gone to Gov. Tina Kotek to sign into law.
Brock Smith and Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, were the only Republicans on the floor. Their presence was not enough to create the two-thirds quorum — 20 of 30 senators — required by the Oregon Constitution for lawmakers to meet. Oregon is one of just four states that require more than a simple majority.
Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, immediately after rose and in a shaky voice, broken by tears, said she had come to work with a “lump in my throat instead of a spring in my step” and was comforted by a guard on duty.
“These people are here every day doing their jobs,” she said.
A drawn-looking Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, then called for the roll of those present. There were 18, with 10 absent and two excused. For the 13th consecutive day, there was no quorum.
At the close of the session, Wagner made an impassioned speech from the president's podium.
“Today is another extremely challenging day for Oregon,” Wagner said. “I’ve never seen a situation like this. It is unique, it is beyond disappointing, it is troubling and, frankly, it is saddening.”
The senators who continued the walkout were showing "disrespect for democracy," in which the will of the majority of voters take precedence over those of the minority. He said if Oregon voters truly support the Republican policies, then the party would have a majority in the Legislature.
Wagner said the walkout "must end."
"The people of Oregon desire it," he said. "Democracy demands it."
He invoked Benjamin Franklin's famous remark at the Constitutional Convention. When the vote was finished and the delegates left the hall, a bystander asked Franklin what kind of government the new country would have.
"A republic — if you can keep it," Franklin said.
Among those who no longer can run for reelection is Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, who was not present on the floor Thursday.
In a statement, he reiterated his stance that Democrats were igniting partisan tension while bills with common ground were left unfinished.
"While Democrats are laser focused on the issues that do nothing but divide, we are focused on the real issues Oregonians care most about — homelessness, affordable housing, public safety, cost of living, job creation, and fully-funded education," Knopp said.
The biggest impact is on the six no-shows who are newly barred under law from another term or running for office in the House: Knopp and Sens. Art Robinson, R-Cave Junction, Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, Lynn Findley, R-Vale and Bill Hansell, R-Athena. They join Sens. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, Cedric Hayden, R-Roseburg and Brian Boquist, I-Dallas, who had previously hit the 10-absence mark.
Top GOP senator risks his career
Tim Knopp, a Republican from Bend, would have faced his next election in 2024. He said “Senate Republicans are engaged in a peaceful, constitutional protest" after he crossed the 10-absence mark on Thursday.
The Senate minority leader has taken the point position in blasting Democrats, especially Wagner, a former teachers union lobbyist. In a rare personal attack in the Senate, Knopp said the new senate president was “untrustworthy, deeply partisan and doesn’t have the necessary skills to run the Senate in a bipartisan fashion.”
Knopp represented House District 54 around Bend from 1999 to 2005, including two years as House majority leader. He left office and concentrated on his work as an executive vice-president for the Central Oregon Builders Association. He won a close 2020 re-election bid over retired Daimler executive Eileen Kiely of Sunriver by just over 1,500 votes out of 96,989 votes cast. Redistricting in 2022 gave Knopp a district with a significant Democratic voter tilt.
He's been mentioned by activists in both parties as a possible candidate for treasurer or secretary of state. He's a key player in Republican fundraising and campaign direction in Oregon. Knopp is listed as a director on five political action committees: The Senate Republican's Leadership Fund, Central Oregon Small Business PAC, Oregon Freedom PAC, Oregon Reagan PAC and Deschutes County Republican Central Committee PAC. In addition, he has his own campaign PAC, and is affiliated with the Oregon's 13 Constitutional Defense Fund PAC, created to support the walkout.
Oregon's 13 Constitutional Defense Fund, based in Bend, reported Thursday having $1,258.14 in contributions since its first report on May 15. The only contributions large enough to warrant reporting the donors are $200 from Peggy Winters of Medford and $150 from Herschel Stubblefield of Eugene.
Lawmakers near metro area take part in walkouts
Among those who hit the 10-absence limit are Sen. Suzanne Weber of Tillamook.
The former Tillamook mayor won a House seat in 2020, then flipped the Senate District 16 seat formerly held by Sen. Betsy Johnson, D-Scappoose, who resigned to mount an unsuccessful unaffiliated campaign for governor in 2022.
Her district includes portions of Washington County west of Forest Grove, along with Scappoose and St. Helens in Columbia County.
Weber has taken a leading role in the fight over the current walkout, joining with Rep. Emily McIntire, R-Eagle Point, and Oregon Right to Life to file a request for a temporary restraining order against a Senate vote on HB 2002, based on Republicans' invoking a 1979 law that requires legislative analysis of bills be written at essentially an eighth-grade level.
The petition was rejected by Marion County Circuit Judge David Leith, who said, “I don’t see any likelihood of success in persuading the court" to pass judgment on legislative process.
Weber would have been up for reelection in 2026.
Another senator barred from reelection is Sen. Kim Thatcher of Keizer, who also would see her term expire in 2026.
A frequent lightning rod for taking strongly conservative stances, sometimes at odds with GOP party leaders, Thatcher was among the group of senators who walked out over the 2021 gun control legislation, as demanded by the Oregon Firearms Federation, the most conservative gun group in the state.
Winning Senate District 11 around Salem and its suburbs in November was the culmination of a bruising two years for the Keizer lawmaker. After serving 10 years in the House and eight years in the Senate, she was the 2020 GOP nominee for secretary of state, losing by 7% to then-Sen. Shemia Fagan, D-Portland.
Her district includes Woodburn and Gervais.