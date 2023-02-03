Portland voters are beginning to feel slightly better about livability in the city, but are still very dissatisfied with homelessness, crime, and trust in government, according to a new poll released by the Portland Business Alliance on Friday, Jan. 3.
According to the poll commissioned and released by the Portland Business Alliance, rising costs of living and housing affordability are also on the list of issues that voters are “very concerned” about.
The newest annual poll was conducted again by DHM Research. Key findings include:
• 78% of voters say that quality of life is getting worse — down from 88% in 2021.
• 52% of voters say the Portland region is headed on the wrong track — down from 62% in 2021.
• Four in ten voters rate their economic opportunities as poor or very poor.
• Voters are more concerned about affordable housing (49% very concerned), and cost of living (45%) than they are about jobs.
• 61% of voters state taxes are too high.
• Multnomah County voters support multiple policies to address public safety and affordable housing/houselessness.
• A near-majority of Portland voters (47%) oppose funding a tenant resource program with a capital gains tax, with 40% of voters showing support.
• Portland residents are split as to whether to continue funding affordable housing bond measures, whereas the rest of region leans to opposing future measures.
• Voters outside of Portland generally feel unsafe going downtown during the day or night, and most of the region’s residents feel unsafe in downtown Portland at night (69%).
"For over a decade we have asked voters about their priorities. It is crystal clear what voters in the Portland region want to see elected leaders making progress on: Urgent and decisive improvements to our unsheltered homeless crisis through transitional sheltering and housing production; and second, immediate improvements to public safety based on an efficient and accountable criminal justice system,” says Andrew Hoan, President and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance, said about the findings. “Lastly, regional leaders will have to start focusing on addressing our tax structure in the region or risk the inability to fund critical services that depend on the renewal of dedicated revenue streams. Portland is at a crossroads, and we need our leaders to respond with the urgency that voters are demanding.”
When asked in an open-ended question to identify the biggest issue facing our region, voters point most often to homelessness (34%) and crime (19%). Both these were a greater concern last year, with 45% then identifying homelessness and 24% identifying crime as top issues.
According to the poll, Multnomah County voters support multiple policy proposals that could address concerns on public safety, affordable housing, and houselessness:
• Establish a City of Portland Municipal Court (71% support).
• Hire more neighborhood-based prosecutors (60% support).
• Incentive program for affordable housing (69% support).
• Large designated camping areas and ban on unsanctioned camping (68% support).
The PBA has contracted with DHM Research to conduct the annual surveys of likely voters in the Portland metro region to track opinions about the Portland region’s economy over time, assess voters’ top priorities, and measure support for local governance and policy proposals. The surveys are conducted by phone and text-to-online of 500 Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington county voters, including an oversample of Portland voters (250), from Dec. 8–14, 2022. Respondents were contacted by a live interviewer from a list of registered voters, and quotas set, and data weighted by age, gender, and political party to ensure a representative voter sample.
The Portland Business Alliance — Greater Portland's Chamber of Commerce — was founded in 1870 and represents the largest, most diverse business network in the region. The PBA brings together more than 2,100 members represented by varied employers from around the Portland region, and offers a strong source of support, information, advocacy, engagement and professional development opportunities.
