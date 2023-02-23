A snowplow plows snow along S.W. Burnham St in Tigard

A snowplow plows snow along Southwest Burnham Street in Tigard on Feb. 23.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Portland’s snowiest day in 80 years came as a shock to many, leaving children and commuters stranded for hours on Wednesday, Feb. 22. 

The city was hit with 10.8 inches of snow in 24 hours, making it the second snowiest day ever recorded in Portland.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.