Middle School band

Members of the Sellwood Middle School Band perform during a Portland Public Schools board meeting Jan. 24. Arts and music education in Portland-area schools is partially funded by the Portland Arts Tax.

 Jonathan House

Portlanders have until April 18 to file their annual Portland Arts Tax. The annual $35 tax is due of every resident in the city, age 18 and older, with an income above the poverty level.

The Arts Education and Access Income Tax was approved by voters in 2012 as a means of funding public art and arts and music education in public schools.

Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.

Tags

Education reporter

“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”

Recommended for you