Portlanders have until April 18 to file their annual Portland Arts Tax. The annual $35 tax is due of every resident in the city, age 18 and older, with an income above the poverty level.
The Arts Education and Access Income Tax was approved by voters in 2012 as a means of funding public art and arts and music education in public schools.
To date, the tax has raised more than $100 million, with $62.7 million going to Portland-area school districts as of 2020, the most recent year for which data is available. That year, more than $9 million was collected.
Employees with the city’s revenue division said the city eased up on collection of the Arts Tax in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic, but normal collection efforts and fees have resumed.
The Arts tax is payable online, at portland.gov/revenue or by mail as long as the payment is postmarked by the due date. The city of Portland assesses a $15 penalty for late payments and an additional $20 fee if the tax isn’t paid within six months. Those who moved in or out of Portland in 2022 are still taxed.
"For every tax year, a large portion of the payments come in voluntarily and timely by April 15th," said Barbra Rice, a personal income tax manager with the city's revenue division. "After that, our enforcement work on those tax years continues for years and the collections on old tax years continue to increase over time."
Soon after voters approved the tax in 2012, it was challenged in court. A Multnomah County Circuit Court ruled the Arts Tax is not a head or poll tax, because it only applies to residents with an income over $1,000 and households above the poverty level. Two higher courts, including the Oregon Supreme Court, affirmed that ruling.
For those who itemize deductions on their federal income tax return, the tax payment is deductible.
Last year, the Portland City Council voted to change the entity that coordinates arts education for school districts. Citing staffing shortages and a lack of resources, the council moved that responsibility away from the Regional Arts and Culture Council (RACC) to the City Arts Program.
Jeff Hawthorne, the City Arts Program manager, said the change didn’t impact the programming schools receive.
“The part that changed last fall was a little-known part of the ballot measure that said RACC could spend up to 3% to coordinate arts education for school districts,” Hawthorne said. “We moved that piece away from RACC and it now lives in the City Arts Program because the city wanted to support that.”
