Burglary increases

Portland Police Bureau statistics show increasing burglaries.

Business owners are fed up with increasing burglaries that are costing them tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, break-ins have jumped 20% across Portland since 2018 and 2019, when over 4,500 burglaries and over 1,000 robberies were reported. Those numbers increased exponentially when over 6,400 burglaries and nearly 1,600 robberies took place.