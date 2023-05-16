Meals 4 Kids staff driver Josh Hancock unloads meals for a recipient in Southeast Portland in 2015. Meals 4 Kids, a program of Meals on Wheels, received grant funding through the Portland Children's Levy in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The Portland Children’s Levy is likely to be approved for another five years, preliminary election results show.
68.3% of voters were in favor of the levy renewal, according to results released before 10 p.m. on election night.
The outcome is far from surprising, given the tax has been widely supported each time it has been up for renewal in the past 20 years.
The property tax costs roughly 40 cents per $1,000 in assessed value, meaning owners of a home taxed at a value of $200,000 would pay just over $80 per year.
More than 70% of voters approved the 2008, 2013 and 2018 levy renewals.
The levy funds programs for children and young adults, including hunger relief, foster care, child abuse prevention and intervention, mentoring, early childhood and after-school programs.
Children’s Levy funds are almost entirely used for grants to community groups. The ballot measure caps administrative expenses at 5%.
In the current fiscal year, $27.7 million — or 96% of the budget — is slated for external materials and services. The Children’s Levy provided grants for 91 programs this year. The majority of the grants were for between $100,000 and $500,000.
Most of the grants address issues that also receive other tax funds on federal, state, or local levels, but those dollars don’t go far enough on issues like childhood hunger, early childhood education, parenting classes and support, or arts education.
Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.