IT'S NOT DELIVERY, IT'S MEALS 4 KIDS

Meals 4 Kids staff driver Josh Hancock unloads meals for a recipient in Southeast Portland in 2015. Meals 4 Kids, a program of Meals on Wheels, received grant funding through the Portland Children's Levy in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

The Portland Children’s Levy is likely to be approved for another five years, preliminary election results show.

68.3% of voters were in favor of the levy renewal, according to results released before 10 p.m. on election night.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.