Portland City Hall

 Courtesy photo: City of Portland

Portland city council approved a $7.1 billion budget last week, following heated debate among city commissioners over Mayor Ted Wheeler’s last-minute push to cut back on proposed fee and utility rate increases.

The approved budget, which Commissioner Mingus Mapps voted against, reduced or eliminated some of the fee and rate hikes that had been included in earlier budget proposals.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.