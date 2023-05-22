Portland city council approved a $7.1 billion budget last week, following heated debate among city commissioners over Mayor Ted Wheeler’s last-minute push to cut back on proposed fee and utility rate increases.
The approved budget, which Commissioner Mingus Mapps voted against, reduced or eliminated some of the fee and rate hikes that had been included in earlier budget proposals.
City bureaus will now have an unexpected $18 million budget shortfall, meaning jobs and programs that were anticipated for the coming fiscal year will have to be reduced.
“None of these things that we've implemented here are going to convince a single Portlander to stay in town,” Mapps said. “However, the city that we all live in and will hand down to our children will be in much worse shape as a product of the budget that we pass today.”
After releasing his proposed budget, Wheeler had pivoted and said he would seek a one-year freeze or reduction on most planned increases on fees, taxes and utility rates, in an effort to “'hold the line' at the municipal-level as business owners and residents across the city struggle to keep up with collective increases in government taxes, utility rates and fees.”
The Portland Bureau of Transportation had planned to raise parking rates by 40 cents per hour, which was expected to generate $8.3 million over the year. Wheeler sought to eliminate that increase, but the City Council ultimately sided with a compromise proposed by Mapps, to increase rates by just 20 cents instead. Street parking in downtown currently costs $2 per hour.
PBOT staff said that even if the full 40 cent parking rate increase went through, the bureau would likely have to lay off between 150 and 300 people — out of an existing 1,000 employees — over the next two years. Without the parking rate increase, layoffs could reach between 200 and 400.
“PBOT is on life support. No matter what happens right now, until we figure out a new fiscal model for this, this is a bureau which is in decline,” Mapps said.
Accepting Wheeler’s freeze on parking fee increases would mean “not only is the Bureau on life support, we are pulling the plug today,” Mapps said. “I have not seen something like this in an urban setting ever. Certainly this is a truly remarkable moment.”
The budget goes into effect July 1, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.
City council approved Wheeler’s proposals to reduce the planned increase on water and sewer rates, which are expected to reduce the water bureau budget by $2.4 million and the sewer operations budget by $8 million. Those proposals will save the average Portlander less than $2.50 a month, Mapps said.
“I literally don't think we're gonna save any money. I think we're just pushing projects that inevitably we are going to need to deal with down the road to a point where they become more expensive,” Mapps said.
Commissioner Rene Gonzalez said Wheeler’s amendments came in late, without much time for meaningful discussion, and “did not represent real fundamental reform or much-needed shift in tax policy … at the structural level.”
Gonzalez and Mapps voted against Wheeler’s proposals for water and sewer fees, but were outnumbered by yes-votes from Carmen Rubio, Dan Ryan and Wheeler.
“The disproportionate impact on infrastructure is a concern to me,” Gonzalez said. “Infrastructure in the city has long been under-supported, under-invested in, and that's where we're placing the burdens today.”
Wheeler said the need for cuts was not because of any single tax, fee or utility rate increase happening in the city. “The problem is the cumulative impact,” he said. The people who live, work and invest in Portland “are telling us loudly and clearly (that) cumulatively, these increases are choking the life out of this community."
City council unanimously approved a one-year freeze on increasing System Development Charges, which are fees paid by developers to offset increased demand on city infrastructure. Total SDCs for impacts on water, sewer, parks and transportation were expected to increase between 6% and 9% for the next fiscal year. The fees vary based on size and location, but for a new two-story, 2,400-square-foot single family home in Northeast Portland, SDCs total $32,000 this year. With other permits and fees, the city would charge $49,000 for that construction.
Commissioner Carmen Rubio, who proposed the freeze, said the decision wasn’t made lightly.
“I’m laser-focused on increasing housing production and improving permitting services,” Rubio said. “Interest rates are the biggest barrier to housing production, but we don’t control that. So I’m looking at the levers that we can pull.”
The freezes will mean $1.4 million less than expected for a parks capital fund; $1 million less each for a water fund and sewer fund; and $400,000 less for a transportation fund.
“Our bureaus will have to navigate what (the reduction figures) mean for various capital investments, but I think that freezing the rate for just one fiscal year, we will have balanced our immediate needs to do all that we can to increase housing production with our long-term infrastructure needs,” Rubio said.