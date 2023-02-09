The rollout of Portland’s Safe Rest Village program has been underwhelming, with those small managed homeless shelters slow to stand up in the three years of the program.
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the City Council started considering solutions to make that program more effective in providing shelter for people who are homeless.
The biggest change approved by the council is intended to open more space in the city for these villages or other outdoor shelters.
Among other things, the amendment changes the distance a village or outdoor shelter can be to industrial or residential land, noting current regulations make it challenging to find locations usable locations.
Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office told KOIN 6 that this is not directly related to his plans for creating six large sanctioned and managed campsites across the city. It is intended to create more small ones.
Those are the kinds of facilities the organization All Good Northwest operates. Their director thinks this is a good step toward helping more people off the street.
“Anytime we have additional shelter spaces in my mind it’s a good thing," All Good Northwest Executive Director Andy Goebel said. “People don’t want to be in a tent when they have an opportunity to be in a safer space that is secure where there are services provided. That’s hugely beneficial for folks living on the street.”
Goebel said this move is a step for more people to find permanent housing.
The Safe Rest Village program has struggled with just two outdoor shelters open so far.
Commissioner Dan Ryan has led the program and said operators have hit roadblocks with the city’s zoning as it stands right now. As a result, a 25-foot setback in residential areas that’s now been reduced to 5 feet.
“These changes we are making are really a big deal, especially the 25 to 5 feet. I can’t tell you how many times that made making the design nearly impossible,” said Ryan.
Now more areas will be open to outdoor shelters and it creates consistent standards for how those shelters operate. The shelters opened under an emergency declaration Portland has been under since 2015.
The current emergency is set to expire in 2025.
The changes made Wednesday create standards for how outdoor shelters can operate now and after the emergency, like how tall structures can be in a shelter, where they are located and how RVs and group living situations are handled on the sites.
Commissioners agreed the changes will create more shelter options in the city.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.