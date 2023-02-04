Charter transition

Big changes are coming to Portland City Hall.

 Jim Redden

The Portland City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday, Feb. 2, that directs Chief Administrative Officer Michael Jordan to develop a plan for carrying out the radical changes that Portland voters approved to the City Charter at the Nov. 8 general election.

The resolution also instructs the five council members to develop 90-day action plans for the city bureaus in their respective service districts in order to help them prepare for the changes in government coming in 2025.