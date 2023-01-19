Protest settlement

Portlnd police at a downtown protest.

 Jim Redden

The Portland City Council has agreed to pay a man $75,000 for the alleged financial, physical and emotional damages that he suffered during a recorded clash with a Portland Police Bureau officer and a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy during a George Floyd protest in downtown Portland on July 4, 2020.

According to the suit, which was filed on June 3, 2021, Oregon resident Erik Hoofnagle was protesting police violence near intersection of Southwest 4th and Washington streets when Officer Brent Taylor shot him multiple times with FN 303 less-lethal projectiles. The suit states that Deputy Kyle Smith also shot Hoofnagle with a “more powerful” 40 mm projectile, causing a deep-thigh flesh wound.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.