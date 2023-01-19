The Portland City Council has agreed to pay a man $75,000 for the alleged financial, physical and emotional damages that he suffered during a recorded clash with a Portland Police Bureau officer and a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy during a George Floyd protest in downtown Portland on July 4, 2020.
According to the suit, which was filed on June 3, 2021, Oregon resident Erik Hoofnagle was protesting police violence near intersection of Southwest 4th and Washington streets when Officer Brent Taylor shot him multiple times with FN 303 less-lethal projectiles. The suit states that Deputy Kyle Smith also shot Hoofnagle with a “more powerful” 40 mm projectile, causing a deep-thigh flesh wound.
“Hoofnagle had 14 separate wounds caused by these two grenadiers, and perhaps others,” the suit states. “Taylor then demonstrably lied about the circumstances to cover up the lack of probable cause to batter, arrest, incarcerate and charge Hoofnagle with criminal activity.”
Portland Senior Deputy City Attorney Caroline Turco advised city commissioners to accept the settlement during the Jan. 18 council meeting after the city’s Risk Management department determined that the city could be found liable if the case went to trial. Marc Poris, a member of the police accountability group Portland Cop Watch, also addressed the commissioners and provided video footage of the incident for them and the public to watch.
“The plaintiff Mr. Erik Hoofnagle was marching with protesters when a smoke canister rolled past him, he turned around and kicked the smoke canister in the direction of the police, and when he did that, he was fired upon multiple times with multiple different munitions,” Turco told yje commissioners. “He injured his knee and sustained bruises and later experienced emotional injuries.”
The Oregonian reports that Multnomah County also agreed to pay a $5,000 settlement for Smith’s involvement in the case, giving Hoofnagle a combined settlement of $80,000. The suit states that the $80,000 will also be used to pay for attorney fees and other litigation costs.
Commissioners Carmen Rubio, Rene Gonzalez, Mingus Mapps and Dan Ryan unanimously approved the settlement. Mayor Ted Wheeler was absent from Wednesday’s meeting. The city will use its insurance and claims fund to finance the settlement.
During the same meeting, the council also from a citizen’s committee on ways to improve policing.
The co-chairs of the Police Accountability Commission presented their report identifying barriers to police accountability, such as a lack of faith in police by the public. They also claimed the system is less accessible for people who are homeless.
“We live in a time where public trust in government is suffering and this presents us with an opportunity to build a system and build trust at the same time,” said Portland city commissioner Carmen Rubio.
The city’s oversight system was approved by voters at the end of 2020, with 82% voter approval.
City commissioners also appointed a new member to the PAC, saying more than 100 people applied for the position.
The commission was also set to vote on a resolution to align the PAC with its timeline under the U.S. Department of Justice settlement agreement but said instead they were referring that back to the mayor’s office.
KOIN 6 reached out for clarity on why they did that and Mayor Wheeler’s office told us there were technical aspects that needed to be clarified and that it would be brought back to the council in the coming weeks.
