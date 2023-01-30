Portland firefighters battled two residential fires in subfreezing conditions early Monday.
No one was injured, although eight people were displaced in the first fire.
According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews were first dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the Albina neighborhood just before 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 30. The first to arrive reported heavy fire coming from the backside of the house and, due to the proximity of structures near the fire, a second alarm was called to bring additional units in to assist with preventing fire spreading to the exposure units.
The fire was brought under control approximately 20 minutes after the arrival of the fire crews with firefighters remaining on the scene to remove smoke and water from the structure.
The Red Cross has been called out to assist eight adult residents who have been displaced. Investigators are working to determine the cause.
Then, PF&R crews responded to a fire at a Southeast Portland building that was under construction.
When firefighters first arrived at the blaze on Southeast 86th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, there were “heavy flames” on the second floor. Firefighters managed to quickly knock the blaze down.
No one was displaced by the fire.
Firefighters remained at the scene to monitor hotspots, while a fire investigator is working to determine the cause.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group and contributed to this story.
