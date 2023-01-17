Major changes to Portland’s form of government, approved by voters in November, will begin moving forward with the appointment of the independent commission that will draw the boundaries for four new geographic council districts on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
That is when Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to appoint 13 members to a new Independent Boundary Commission authorized by voters as part of the City Charter reforms that passed at the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. As this issue went to press, the appointments were expected to take place at the regular City Council meeting.
Voters will elect three new council members from each district at the 2024 election. The new 12-member council — the current council has five members, including the mayor — will take office in January 2025, along with a citywide-elected mayor who can only vote in cases of a tie. The mayor also will supervise a professional city manager who will oversee all city bureaus instead of assigning them to the council members, which is done now.
The next major step will be the appointment of an Independent Salary Commission, which will set the salaries for the new council members and mayor. Applications are being accepted through Jan. 31.
Wheeler also is expected to appoint a Governance Transition Advisory Committee, which will advise the council on issues related to the transition to the new governance structure, including the city’s efforts to engage the community.
A seven-member transition team is managing the process out of the Portland office of the chief administrative officer. Additional employees and consultants are expected to be hired and retained.
The office received 279 applications to serve on the Independent District Commission by the Dec. 1, 2022, deadline. A staff team reviewed applications and sent a narrowed list of recommendations to Wheeler’s office, along with all applications. Wheeler narrowed the list to 13 members, with an additional seven to be available as replacements if necessary.
The 13 members are: Amanda Manjarrez, Arlene Kimura, David Michael Siegel, DaWayne Judd, Edie Van Ness, Joshua Laurente, Kari Chisholm, Lamar Wise, Melody Valdini, Neisha Saxena, Paul Lumley, Sharon VanSickle-Robbins, and Steve Fleischman.
The measure approved by Portland voters requires the Independent District Commission to draw boundaries for four equal districts that meet several requirements. They include: ensuring that each district, as nearly as practicable, will be contiguous and compact; utilizing existing geographic or political boundaries; not dividing communities of common interest; and being connected by transportation links.
According to the measure, no district may be drawn for the purpose of favoring any political party, incumbent elected official or other person. No district may be drawn for the purpose of diluting the voting strength of any language or ethnic minority group. Additional criteria may be considered, consistent with state and federal law.
The city is in negotiations with Flo Analytics, a firm that is nationally known for their districting and redistricting work. They will provide technical GIS and districting support to the Independent District Commission, including map drawing and analysis, public-facing mapping software, support of community engagement efforts and community education on the principles of districting.
The City Charter calls for a districting plan to be adopted by Sept. 1, 2023. Before then, the Independent District Commission will need to:
Hold a citywide public hearing in the near-term to engage Portlanders on district criteria
Hold at least two public hearings in each proposed district before voting to adopt a district plan
Ensure district maps are consistent with charter, state and federal laws and criteria
Once finalized, 9 out of the 13 District Commissioners will need to vote for the districting plan to adopt it. If the District Commission cannot approve the plan after two rounds of voting, the plan will be passed to the City Council for their consideration and a vote.
The 12 new council members are expected to have offices in their districts. The transition team is staring a process to assess their needs and to find potential office space. The Council Chambers in City Hall also will have to be remodeled to accommodate the larger council, unless another location is identified for City Council meetings.
City officials estimate the transition will cost between $4.1 million and $5.9 million per year over a three-year period, or between $12.3 million and $17.7 million in total. The ongoing additional cost will depend on such things as the salaries and rents for the new offices.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities.
Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”