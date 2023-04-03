Rubio tours Hayu Tilixam

Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio tours one of the 50 units in the Hayu Tilixam affordable housing project being developed by the Native American Youth and Family Center. The housing bond-supported project opened in 2022.

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

More than six years after Portland voters approved the city’s first affordable housing bond, the city has completed seven projects, with 853 units finished by the end of 2022.

All $258 million has been spent or allocated to housing projects currently in development.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.