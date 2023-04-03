Portland City Commissioner Carmen Rubio tours one of the 50 units in the Hayu Tilixam affordable housing project being developed by the Native American Youth and Family Center. The housing bond-supported project opened in 2022.
More than six years after Portland voters approved the city’s first affordable housing bond, the city has completed seven projects, with 853 units finished by the end of 2022.
All $258 million has been spent or allocated to housing projects currently in development.
With those remaining projects, the housing bond is on track to far exceed the number of units originally anticipated.
The bond was initially expected to fund the construction or acquisition of 1,300 rental units, equaling just under $200,000 per unit.
But the bond is on track to aid in the creation of 1,859 affordable housing units.
“Hand in hand with our partners, the Portland Housing Bureau is delivering on our promises to the voters, exceeding all goals set forth for the Bond by significant margins,” City Commissioner Carmen Rubio wrote in the 2022 housing bond progress report released in late March.
Goals for the housing bond included 300 units of permanent supportive housing, which offers additional services to tenants. The bond is on track to support 399 PSH units. With 774 units, the bond exceeded its goal of 600 units affordable for tenants making 30% of the area median income. For 2022, that meant a two-bedroom unit for a family of three would be around $600 per month. The bond supported 835 family-size units, surpassing the 650-unit goal.
Portland’s housing bond “has been a beacon of hope — and a testament to what we can achieve when we come together as a community to support one another,” Rubio, who became the commissioner overseeing the housing bureau, stated in the bond progress report.
The city expects to open 431 units this year, including the 128-unit Anna Mann House in Kerns, which involved remodeling the existing building and adding new construction, and 93-unit Aurora building in Glenfair, which is new construction.
The bond was originally expected to fund the “development, rehabilitation and preservation of a minimum of 1,300 units of affordable housing within five to seven years.”
This year is the city’s last chance to meet that deadline. With the 431 units expected to open this year, the city will only be a few units short of its goal — and with a few hundred units to come later.
The bond didn’t come close to covering the full cost of those units. The East Burnside Apartments in Hazelwood were the only project to be paid for fully with bond funds. That 51-unit building was purchased as new construction in 2018 for $14.3 million, meaning each unit cost more than $280,000.
On the other end, less than $1 million from the bond went toward The Joyce, a 66-unit building opening this year. The purchase of the 1912 hotel and extensive, lengthy renovations cost more than $21 million.
Bond funds represented less than 40% of the total cost of the projects contributing to the 1,859 units. In seven of the 15 projects, the total cost per unit was more than $400,000.
The bond passed with 63% of votes in 2016. Voters in Portland, along with the rest of Multnomah County and Clackamas and Washington counties, approved a $653 million Metro housing bond just two years later.
Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.