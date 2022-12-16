Portland Jewish community prepares to celebrate Hanukkah amid rising antisemitism

Rabbi Michael Cahana of Northwest Portland's Congregation Beth Israel stands in front of a menorah on the eight night of Hanukkah.

The antisemitic tropes espoused by high-profile athletes and entertainers recently came amid a years-long upswing in antisemitism nationally.

Last year marked the highest-ever number of documented reports of harassment, vandalism and violence against Jewish people, according to the watchdog group the Anti-Defamation League. There were nearly four times as many antisemitic incidents across the country in 2021 than in 2013, the ADL found.

Jewish Museum 001.JPG

Amanda Coven, director of education at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education, shares the history of Jews in Oregon. PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ
Jewish Museum 003.JPG

Jewish Museum 006.JPG

Harley Gaber’s, Die Plage, current exhibit at Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education. PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ

