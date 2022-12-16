Portland Jewish community prepares to celebrate Hanukkah amid rising antisemitism

The antisemitic tropes espoused by high-profile athletes and entertainers recently came amid a years-long upswing in antisemitism nationally.
Last year marked the highest-ever number of documented reports of harassment, vandalism and violence against Jewish people, according to the watchdog group the Anti-Defamation League. There were nearly four times as many antisemitic incidents across the country in 2021 than in 2013, the ADL found.
More recently, former President Donald Trump has refused to condemn Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and Holocaust denier with whom he dined last month.
In response, Jewish religious leaders and educators in Portland are urging a heightened awareness about antisemitism, saying hate directed increasingly at Jewish people and other groups must be confronted head-on. They’re also working to reverse the troubling trends by building solidarity with other religious groups and increasing efforts to educate about Jewish history and antisemitism in schools and other institutions.
With the first night of Hanukkah days away, Rabbi Michael Cahana says the holiday serves as a reminder of the need for Jews to remain visible.
“We’re not going to hide, even in the face of rising antisemitism,” said Cahana, who leads the reform synagogue Congregation Beth Israel in Northwest Portland. “We are proud of our Jewish identity and we’re not going to let anything keep us from expressing that pride.”
History of Hanukkah
This year, the first night of Hanukkah is Sunday, Dec. 18. The eight-day Jewish celebration commemorates the victory of the Maccabees in the second century B.C. over their Syrian-Greek oppressors, who had occupied the land of Israel, destroying the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem and outlawing the practice of Judaism.
At the time of the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, oil for lamps was in short supply. Although there was only enough oil in the temple to light it for a single day, the story goes, the oil continued to burn for eight days. The event was considered a miracle, and centuries later, the celebration commemorating it became known as the Festival of Lights.
Today, people celebrate Hanukkah by saying a traditional blessing and lighting candles on a menorah, a nine-branched candelabra representing the eight days oil burned in the temple and the original oil vial.
Although Hanukkah isn’t one of the most important holidays in the Jewish faith — the High Holidays are Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur — it’s a time when the non-Jewish world is more aware of Judaism, partly because it falls close to Christmas, Cahana said.
Jews traditionally place the Hanukkah menorah in a window because rabbis were adamant that the lighted candles should not be hidden, Cahana said. The public nature of the holiday allows Jews to develop a greater sense of religious pride than at other times of the year, he added.
Celebrating Hanukkah during times of elevated antisemitism is nothing new, Cahana said. It’s often referred to as “the oldest hate,” with oppression spanning thousands of years.
Local threats
Earlier this year, just days after Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel, the Beth Israel synagogue experienced an antisemitic act of vandalism. Staff arrived to find a death threat painted on the exterior wall and scorch marks from fires set in front of the building’s doors.
While the crime reinforced the need to be vigilant, Cahana said his main takeaway from the experience was the response from the community. After the incident, people rallied around the congregation, sending numerous letters and messages of support. The support demonstrated how, by and large, the general public is unified against antisemitism, Cahana said.
It also underpinned the need for all groups who experience hate crimes to act cohesively to combat hate.
“Many groups experience hatred, and they often are left to feel alone and vulnerable,” he said. “It’s important that we don’t feel alone. We should all be rallying when there are acts of Islamophobia, when there are acts of racial hatred."
In 2020, reports of hate crimes targeting Jews comprised the largest proportion of all religious bias crimes at nearly 55%, according to the FBI. That same year, hate crimes overall rose to a 12-year high, FBI data show.
Education leads the way
“We still believe that education is the first line of defense against antisemitism or really any form of hate,” said Bob Horenstein, director of community relations for the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland.
Hours before leading a workshop about antisemitism with the Columbia County Coalition for Human Dignity, Horenstein told the Portland Tribune such workshops have never been a bigger part of his job. He said he has been hosting workshops with governments, schools and community organizations and increasingly partnering with other religious and cultural groups to talk about addressing different forms of hate.
Teaching students about how different groups have experienced hate, discrimination and, in many cases, genocide is a key tool in the fight against antisemitism and bigotry broadly, says Amanda Coven, director of education at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education.
But before learning about specific instances of persecution, “students need to learn about the culture, traditions and history” of persecuted groups, Coven said. If students learn factual information about different groups, they’re much more likely to identify when misinformation about a group is being used to fuel hate, she said.
As part of that goal, Coven and her colleagues at the museum are developing an activity that will allow students to learn about different cultural traditions through objects. For example, Coven said, she would present students with and teach them about a yad — a ritual pointer used by a reader of the Torah, the Jewish religious text. The pointer is used by Jews during their bar or bat mitzvah, the Jewish coming-of-age ritual. Then, students would be able to bring in or talk about an object that symbolizes coming of age in their cultures.
“We’re going to learn about Jewish people, but this is also about building community and empathy and understanding amongst all of us,” Coven said.
The approach is particularly important in a state like Oregon, where most of the schools partnering with the museum do not have large Jewish populations, she said. “We really need to think about how we’re allowing students from other cultures to feel some solidarity with Jewish people. How are we allowing them to feel empowered and seen?"
The passage of Oregon’s Senate Bill 664, which mandated the Holocaust be taught in schools starting in July 2020, marked a new era for the role the museum plays across the state, Coven said. Last year, the museum received a record number of requests for speaker presentations and other learning opportunities from schools.
The museum’s education team hosts field studies and workshops, sends a monthly newsletter to teachers with online resources, visits classrooms, provides grade-specific lesson plans, vocabulary and book lists, and offers professional development to teachers.
Some of the most important things she tells teachers are to take instances of antisemitism in the classroom seriously, reach out for incident-specific resources, and report the incidents, including to the Anti-Defamation League.
While education is the first line of defense against rising antisemitism, Horenstein says, he added that many Jewish community centers, places of worship and schools across the region have taken steps to increase security, including hiring armed guards.
The Jewish Federation recently added a director of security to help coordinate with institutions. The security director conducts active shooter training, evaluates the safety of buildings and teaches about situational awareness, among other work, Horenstein said.
He said such measures add a layer of safety during an uncertain time, but acknowledged there’s a difficult balance to strike for the Jewish community to be welcoming and open to the public.