A longtime math teacher who taught at Jefferson High School resigned in 2021 and had his teaching license revoked in January 2023, after it was determined he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.
A former high school math teacher in Portland had his teaching license revoked Jan. 18, after previously having a sexual relationship with a student.
According to an order of revocation issued by the Teaching Standards and Practices Commission, Derrick Batliner, 48, a mathematics teacher at Jefferson High School in North Portland, began “grooming” a female student when she was 15. By the time she turned 18, Batliner was exchanging sexual messages and videos with the teen. It was also determined that Batliner often had physical contact with the teen, with “caresses and massages” while she was in class.
In May 2021, Portland Public Schools sent a misconduct report to the state agency that licenses educators. According to documents, Batliner emailed the student, identified only as “SK” on March 18, 2020, from his school email account to hers.
"I don't know what is going to happen going forward with respect to school, but I am going to miss seeing you every day until it starts up again,” Batliner wrote. “You are without a doubt, probably, maybe, kind of, my favorite student sorta ever."
The school district interviewed the student, who said Batliner had given her special attention, including back rubs and spending time alone with her in class, from the time she was 15.
“She reported that Batliner would frequently make inappropriate comments /compliments about her body and her physical appearance. She reported that shortly after she turned 18, Batliner asked her to meet up for lunch, and she and Batliner began communicating on a regular basis over text message and Snapchat,” state documents noted. “SK reported that Batliner frequently engaged in highly sexualized conversation with her and would send each other nude photos.”
Investigators found that the teacher would also engage in phone sex with the student via FaceTime.
The two met up several times after the teen turned 18, but said Batliner told her he was “too nervous” to kiss or touch her.
Batliner, who held a teaching license in Oregon since 2006, resigned from PPS on June 21, 2021, rather than be fired.
He was charged by the Teaching Standards & Practices Commission with gross neglect of duty and/or gross unfitness. Batliner has not faced any criminal charges related to his relationship with the student, because the teen was 18 at the time of the sexual contact, the state commission noted.
Batliner declined to cooperate or participate in a state hearing, or be interviewed by the state commission, noting he understands the charges and consequences.
"I am declining to interview with regard to the investigation of the alleged conduct in
connection with my Oregon teaching license,” Batliner wrote to the TSPC, through his attorney. “I understand that declining to interview carries potential consequences. Still, given my particular circumstances, I do not wish to be interviewed. I am writing this letter to document this decision for my TSPC investigation file.”
Batliner is eligible to reapply for his teaching license in a year.
This isn't the first time a Jefferson High School teacher's license has come under review. In August 2021, Kawanna Bolden, a former English teacher at Jefferson High who now teaches at Franklin High, was given a 30-day suspension and two years of probation by the state commission, after it was determined she allowed students over to her house on multiple occasions and spent time with them outside of school hours in 2019. Officials noted Bolden often had consent from the students' parents, but did not get prior authorization from the school.
Courtney Vaughn covers education for Pamplin Media Group.
“I work in journalism because I believe knowledge is power. My job is to inform readers and give them as much information as I can, so that together, we can have a more robust understanding of what’s happening in our world and why it’s happening. I’m a staunch believer in the necessity of journalism and the transformative power it has within a community and society.”