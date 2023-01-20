A former high school math teacher in Portland had his teaching license revoked Jan. 18, after previously having a sexual relationship with a student.

According to an order of revocation issued by the Teaching Standards and Practices Commission, Derrick Batliner, 48, a mathematics teacher at Jefferson High School in North Portland, began “grooming” a female student when she was 15. By the time she turned 18, Batliner was exchanging sexual messages and videos with the teen. It was also determined that Batliner often had physical contact with the teen, with “caresses and massages” while she was in class.

