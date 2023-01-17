Affordable housing

The 100-room Starlight apartments was one of five affordable housing projects partly funded by the Portland housing bond to open in 2022.

 Courtesy rendering: Central City Concern

A record number of voter approved affordable housing projects opened in the region in 2022. They were funded by bond measures passed by voters in Portland and Metro, the elected regional government that serves the urbanized portions of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties.

The openings show progress on constructions projects that traditionally require years of planning and negotiations with funding partners. They are intended to provide affordable housing to lower-income people and families, and permanent supportive housing services to the chronic homeless to help keep them housed.