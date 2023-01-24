Exploded RV
A propane tank explosion is believed to be the cause of this RV fire on North Lombard in Portland on Jan 21, 2022.
 Courtesy photo: KOIN 6 News

Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.

No one was hurt when the RV exploded around 2 a.m. Saturday near North Lombard and Catlin, Portland Fire & Rescue said. The camper was parked across the street from a convenience store and just feet from a home.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group.