Visitors eye Captain America’s shield during a recent exhibit at OMSI that employed comic book stories to explain science. A master plan to create a 10-block district on Portland’s Central Eastside has been approved by the city.

 Courtesy Photo: OMSI

It wasn’t exactly child’s play.

Following almost six years of planning, the city of Portland has given its OK to the OMSI District Master Plan, a vast, inner eastside project that would cover 10 city blocks and would include up to three million square feet of new mixed-use buildings, including retails, restaurants and green spaces.

