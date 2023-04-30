Police arrested three juveniles and recovered a gun in downtown Portland early Saturday.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 1:12 a.m. on April 29 when Central Precinct and Focused Intervention Team officers responded to a report of a car, stolen at gunpoint in Vancouver, Washington, being tracked by GPS to the area of Southeast Fifth Avenue and Southwest Hall Street. Officers saw three suspects running away from the stolen car and attempted to detain them. Despite police telling them to stop, they continued running away.
One suspect tripped and a gun fell out of his pocket onto the ground. Officers took him into custody. The other two suspects were arrested a few blocks away.
The suspects were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Facility under the listed charges:
Male, 16, of Portland: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude Police on Foot, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Interfering with a Police Officer, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public (city code), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (concealed)
Male, 17, of Vancouver, Washington: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude Police on Foot, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Interfering with a Police Officer.
Male, 17, of Vancouver, Washington: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude Police on Foot, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, Interfering with a Police Officer.
The gun was seized as evidence. The robbery of the vehicle is under investigation.
