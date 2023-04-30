Seized gun

The gun recovered when three juveniles were arrested in downtown Portland on Saturday, April 29.

 Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau

Police arrested three juveniles and recovered a gun in downtown Portland early Saturday.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 1:12 a.m. on April 29 when Central Precinct and Focused Intervention Team officers responded to a report of a car, stolen at gunpoint in Vancouver, Washington, being tracked by GPS to the area of Southeast Fifth Avenue and Southwest Hall Street. Officers saw three suspects running away from the stolen car and attempted to detain them. Despite police telling them to stop, they continued running away.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

