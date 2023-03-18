A non-sworn Portland Police Bureau employee and her husband have been indicted and arrested in connection to an April 2021 homicide in the Goose Hollow Neighborhood.
Bruce Chirre, 38, is charged with for manslaughter in the fiirst degree, assault in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence.
His wife, Karen S. Chirre, 53, was indicted on charges of hindering prosecution (3 counts), official misconduct in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence.
Karen Chirre is an administrative supervisor assigned to East Precinct. She has worked for the police bureau for 28 years and has been on administrative leave since April 2021 during a pending internal investigation.
"Police personnel are held to a higher standard," said Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. "Any time it is alleged that a member of the Police Bureau has acted improperly, we owe it to our community to conduct a complete and thorough investigation. I want to thank the hard work of officers, detectives, criminalists and other Bureau members for their work investigating this case.”
The victim is Jack Dekker, who was 58. The The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office has determined the cause of his death to be homicidal violence.
The investigation began at about 1:40 a.m. on April 5, 2021, when police received a call regarding a dead male body on the sidewalk near Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 20th Avenue. Portland Fire and Rescue personnel had been in the area regarding a fire-related issue and were flagged down about the body.
Officers arrived and were directed to the body. They established a crime scene and Homicide Unit detectives responded to begin an investigation.
