A Portland police investigation into chronic graffiti led a potential “ghost gun” manufacturer and the arrest of two suspects.
Jacob Ramos, 43, of Portland is facing 11 counts of manufacturing a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle, 10 counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, and 50 counts of criminal mischief in the second degree. Shelaleh Rostami, 26, of Beaverton, is charged with 16 counts each of criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began in the summer of 2021 at the request of Mayor and Police Commissioner Ted Wheeler. Officers from the Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team began long-term graffiti investigations into chronic offenders, eventually focusing on two graffiti vandals, "THUJA" and "BIER" due to an exceptionally large number of victims, many of which were art murals in both downtown Portland and the Central Eastside Industrial District.
The investigation identified Rostami as “THUJA” and “LADY THUJA.” A search warrant was served at Rostami’s family residence in January 2023, where more than 1,000 pieces of evidence were seized. Based on this search warrant, Rostami's tagging partner, "BIER," was identified as Ramos.
In April 2023, Central NRT, along with members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Central Bike Squad, served a warrant at Ramos’ residence in East Portland. Evidence was located implicating Ramos, a convicted felon, as “BIER.” Additionally, 17 illegally possessed firearms and body armor were located in Ramos’ residence, one of which was a non-serialized short barrel AR-15 style rifle. Evidence at Ramos’ residence also revealed a gun manufacturing workshop consisting of a 3D printer, specialized jigs, power tools, raw components and scrap materials that were used to print and mill several of the functioning, non-serialized, polymer and metal firearms.
Investigators worked with Multnomah County Deputy District Attorneys from the Strategic Prosecution Unit to bring charges in this case. The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated when more information is available.
