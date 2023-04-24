Graffiti guns

Guns seized during a recent chronic graffiti investigation.

 Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau

A Portland police investigation into chronic graffiti led a potential “ghost gun” manufacturer and the arrest of two suspects.

Jacob Ramos, 43, of Portland is facing 11 counts of manufacturing a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle, 10 counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, and 50 counts of criminal mischief in the second degree. Shelaleh Rostami, 26, of Beaverton, is charged with 16 counts each of criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

