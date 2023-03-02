Homicides and shootings in Portland dropped dramatically during the first two months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, and compared to the most recent figures released by the Portland Police Bureau.
According to the police, nine people were killed in Portland in January and February of this year, most by shootings. That compares to 19 during the first two months of 2022 — a 53% decrease.
Police responded to 160 shootings in the first two months of 2023. That compares to 245 in the same period last year — a 35% decrease.
The only figure that did not change was the number of non-fatal shooting injuries. There were 44 in January and February 2023 compared to 44 in the same period last year.
The decreases are a welcome trend, especially if it continues through the year. There were 94 homicides in 2022, the most ever recorded in Portland. There were 1,306 total shootings last year, a slight decrease from the 1,315 in 2021 but significantly more that the 916 in 2020.
It is unclear why homicides and shootings have fallen so much. Although the bureau has hired additional officers in recent months to address a staffing shortage, most are still being trained and have not been deployed.
The unexpectedly severe winter storm that shut down most of the city the last week of February was not much of a factor, either. The numbers for January 2023 were already way down compared to the previous year. According to police, there were five homicides in January of this year compared to nine in the same month last year. There were 95 shootings in January 2023 compared to 127 in the same month last year.
